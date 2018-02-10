U.S. Soccer presidential election results: Cordeiro beats Carter to replace Gulati
The winner is Gulati's right-hand man and it's no surprise
The U.S. Soccer presidential election to replace Sunil Gulati was held on Saturday in Orlando, and the winner was USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro, earning 68.6 percent of the vote in the third round of voting.
The 61-year-old former Goldman Sachs executive, the establishment candidate, was the oldest candidate running. He has stated his goal was getting U.S. Soccer to be globally competitive and has strongly stated on numerous occasions wanting the U.S. to host the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Women's World Cup.
Final votes
Carlos Cordeiro - 68.6%
Kathy Carter - 10.6%
Kyle Martino - 10.6%
Eric Wynalda - 8.9%
Hope Solo - 1.4%
*Paul Caligiuri, Michael Winograd and Steve Gans all withdrew from the election during the first couple rounds of voting.
First round of voting
Second round of voting
More on the election
