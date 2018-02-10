U.S. Soccer Federation elects president: Three things to know about Cordeiro's win

The United States Soccer Federation will have a new president, and it's current vice president Carlos Cordeiro. The favorite to win Saturday's election, he won it in the third round of voting (full results here).

Here's what to know.

It was between Cordeiro and Kathy Carter all along

Those second-tier candidates, the "change candidates" like Kyle Martino and Eric Wynalda, never really seemed to stand a chance. From the very first round of voting, it was clear it was a two-candidate race, as Wynalda was third with 13.7 percent of the vote, more than 20 percent behind Cordeiro and Kathy Carter.



Cordeiro, the establishment candidate, and Carter, the head of Soccer United Marketing, were all along viewed as the two favorites to win the election. Martino, Wynalda and company fought valiantly to get somebody into the office that was from the outside, but in the end it was never going to be enough.

There were voting issues

Using voting pads that looked like Zack Morris's cell phone in "Saved by the Bell," voting had to be redone in the first round due to many people not being sure how to vote. That resulted in not enough votes cast to tally, and of course this had to happen in Florida. No recount though, just a redo.

Lack of soccer experience?

Upon winning the election, Cordeiro thanked Gulati for introducing him to the game of soccer "10, 11 years ago."

And while since then he has been heavily involved in the sport with U.S. Soccer, that amount of time for somebody who is 61 may be viewed by many as a lack of experience within the sport, potentially impacting his understanding of what true, vital changes may be needed.

But the truth is, U.S. Soccer will be fine.

Let's be honest here. There are plenty of changes that need to be made in youth soccer, from making it more affordable for low-income families to getting better coaches to instruct our kids. But nearly all of the backlash during this election towards U.S. Soccer, aside from the women's national team deserving equal pay, is because of one thing: the men's national team failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Had the team gotten a draw at Trinidad and Tobago, had Panama not gotten its late goal against Costa Rica, and had the U.S. qualified, this election, if Gulati still decided to leave, would have been a much quieter one.

So while there are changes needed, it's wild how one massive moment makes it seem as if the sky is falling. While candidates like Martino had big, ambitious and intriguing visions, Cordeiro is more of the "status quo," which for quite a while in U.S. Soccer has been good enough to get to a World Cup and potentially move on.

Fans upset with Gulati will feel like nothing is going to change with Cordeiro as president. But the thought that it means U.S. Soccer is on the decline isn't quite accurate.

There is work to be done, and we'll see if Cordeiro can do it. But the young talent coming up in U.S. Soccer is a great building block for the men's national team.

But we have to remember, U.S. Soccer is more than just the men's national team.