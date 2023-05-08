Italian Serie A action continues as Udinese host Sampdoria on Monday on Paramount+. With just five matches to play, Sampdoria look bound for relegation since they sit in last place in the Italian Serie A table and are facing a 13-point deficit to catch Verona in 13th place. Meanwhile, Udinese are comfortably above the relegation zone, sitting in 13th place with 43 points. However, they could still work their way into the top half of the table. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year (code expires 5/31/23).

Kickoff from Stadio Friuli in Udine is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Udinese vs. Sampdoria odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Udinese as the -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +305 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the special promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special 30-day free trial with the promo code "FIRSTPICK", so sign up here.

How to watch Udinese vs. Sampdoria

Sampdoria vs. Udinese date: Monday, May 8

Sampdoria vs. Udinese time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Sampdoria vs. Udinese live stream: Paramount+ (30-day free trial with promo code FIRSTPICK)

Italian Serie A picks for Udinese vs. Sampdoria

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from renowned soccer bettor Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers.

For Sampdoria vs. Udinese, Eimer is banking on under 2.5 goals being scored. Udinese are stuck in the middle of the table, while Sampdoria are destined for relegation and has scored a total of four goals in their last six matches.

"I'm betting on the under here because Sampdoria on the road has just been...a bummer to watch. Scoreless in five of their last eight road games, and with relegation on the horizon, morale is non-existent for the visitors," Eimer told SportsLine. "When these two teams last clashed earlier this season it was 0-0 until the 88th minute when Udinese snuck one in." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK".