Serie A returns to action on Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Sassuolo @ Udinese

Current Records: Sassuolo 6-5-10; Udinese 7-8-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET Where: Dacia Arena

Dacia Arena TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Udinese are 5-1 against Sassuolo since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success shortly. Udinese will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Sassuolo at Dacia Arena. Despite trouble winning, Udinese have kept their last 14 contests to within a goal, so Sassuolo should be prepared for a fight.

Udinese and Torino were all tied up 0-0 at the break on Sunday, but Udinese were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either. Udinese were close but no cigar and fell 1-0 to Torino. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Udinese of the 2-1 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head fixture back in October of 2022.

Sassuolo fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. Sassuolo won by a goal and slipped past Atalanta 1-0. The score was all tied up 0-0 after the first half, but Sassuolo scored a goal at the 55 minute-mark which was all they needed.

Udinese were able to grind out a solid win over Sassuolo back in September of 2022, winning 3-1. Will Udinese repeat their success, or do Sassuolo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Udinese are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +101 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

