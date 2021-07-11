Italy are the champions of Europe after a tense Euro 2020 final victory over England that was decided on penalty kicks. Italy beat England, 3-2, on PKs, with Gianluigi Donnarumma denying Bukayo Saka on the decisive penalty in Sunday's final.
The delayed Euros were a memorable tournament with plenty of thrilling games, highlight-reel goals and surprising upsets. So how did we get to an Italian championship? You can find the results of every Euro 2020 game below:
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Completed Matches
Final
Sunday, July 11
Italy 1, England 1 (Italy, 3-2, on penalties)
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 6
Italy 1, Spain 1 (Italy, 4-2, on penalties)
Wednesday, July 7
England 2, Denmark 1
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 2
Switzerland 1, Spain 1 (Spain advance 3-1 on penalties)
Belgium 1, Italy 2
Saturday, July 3
Czech Republic 1, Denmark 2
Ukraine 0, England 4
Round of 16
Saturday, June 26
Wales 0, Denmark 4
Italy 2, Austria 1
Sunday, June 27
Czech Republic 2, Netherlands 0
Belgium 1, Portugal 0
Monday, June 28
Croatia 3, Spain 5 (after extra time)
France 3, Switzerland 3 (Switzerland advance, 5-4, in PKs)
Tuesday, June 29
England 2, Germany 0
Sweden 1, Ukraine 2 (after extra time)
Group stage results
June 12
Turkey 0, Italy 3
June 13
Wales 1, Switzerland 1
Denmark 0, Finland 1
Belgium 3, Russia 0
June 14
England 1, Croatia 0
Austria 3, North Macedonia 1
Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2
June 15
Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2
Poland 1, Slovakia 2
Spain 0, Sweden 0
June 16
Hungary 0, Portugal 3
France 1, Germany 0
Matchday 2
June 16
Finland 0, Russia 1
Turkey 0, Wales 2
Italy 3, Switzerland 0
June 17
Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1
Denmark 1, Belgium 2
Netherlands 2, Austria 0
June 18
Sweden 1, Slovakia 0
Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1
England 0, Scotland 0
June 19
Hungary 1, France 1
Portugal 2, Germany 4
Spain 1, Poland 1
Matchday 3
June 20
Italy 1, Wales 0
Switzerland 3, Turkey 1
June 21
North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3
Ukraine 0, Austria 1
Finland 0, Belgium 2
Russia 1, Denmark 4
June 22
Croatia 3, Scotland 1
Czech Republic 0, England 1
June 23
Slovakia 0, Spain 5
Sweden 3, Poland 2
Portugal 2, France 2
Germany 2, Hungary 2