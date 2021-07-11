Italy are the champions of Europe after a tense Euro 2020 final victory over England that was decided on penalty kicks. Italy beat England, 3-2, on PKs, with Gianluigi Donnarumma denying Bukayo Saka on the decisive penalty in Sunday's final.

The delayed Euros were a memorable tournament with plenty of thrilling games, highlight-reel goals and surprising upsets. So how did we get to an Italian championship? You can find the results of every Euro 2020 game below:

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Completed Matches

Final

Sunday, July 11

Italy 1, England 1 (Italy, 3-2, on penalties)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Italy 1, Spain 1 (Italy, 4-2, on penalties)

Wednesday, July 7

England 2, Denmark 1

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Switzerland 1, Spain 1 (Spain advance 3-1 on penalties)

Belgium 1, Italy 2

Saturday, July 3

Czech Republic 1, Denmark 2

Ukraine 0, England 4

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Wales 0, Denmark 4

Italy 2, Austria 1

Sunday, June 27

Czech Republic 2, Netherlands 0

Belgium 1, Portugal 0

Monday, June 28

Croatia 3, Spain 5 (after extra time)

France 3, Switzerland 3 (Switzerland advance, 5-4, in PKs)

Tuesday, June 29

England 2, Germany 0

Sweden 1, Ukraine 2 (after extra time)

Group stage results

June 12

Turkey 0, Italy 3

June 13

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

June 14

England 1, Croatia 0

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

June 15

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

June 16

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

Matchday 2

June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0



June 17

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

Netherlands 2, Austria 0



June 18

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0



June 19

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Spain 1, Poland 1

Matchday 3

June 20

Italy 1, Wales 0

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1



June 21

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

Finland 0, Belgium 2

Russia 1, Denmark 4



June 22

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

Czech Republic 0, England 1



June 23

Slovakia 0, Spain 5

Sweden 3, Poland 2

Portugal 2, France 2

Germany 2, Hungary 2