Watch Now: Sevilla vs Roma: Extended Highlights ( 6:54 )

The UEFA Europa League resumed play this week after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition had a busy resumption, with eight games during two days. With the dust settled, eight clubs are remaining in the fight to be crowned Europa League champions and secure a berth for next season's Champions League.

Manchester United, Inter Milan, Wolves and Sevilla are among the semifinalists.

Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final at Stadion Köln in Cologne.

Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results