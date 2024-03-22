UEFA Women's Champions League is back in action with the final eight teams in pursuit of a semifinal spot. FC Barcelona, Olympique Lyon, Chelsea FC, Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax, BK Hacken, Benfica, and SK Brann have all completed their quarterfinal first-leg. The results have set up some intriguing matchups for the second legs with slim goal differences.

Here's everything you need to know about the UWCL quarterfinals:

Schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, March 19

Ajax 0, Chelsea FC 3

Benfica 1, Lyon 2

Wednesday, March 20

Hacken 1, PSG 2

Brann 1, Barcelona 2

Wednesday, March 27

Lyon vs. Benfica, 1:45 p.m. -- DAZN

Chelsea vs. Ajax, 4 p.m. -- DAZN

Thursday, March 28

Barcelona vs. Brann, 1:45 p.m. -- DAZN

PSG vs. Hacken, 4 p.m. -- DAZN

Barcelona finds a way

FC Barcelona are current title holders and managed to break down Brann to take the lead back to Spain. The Norwegian side put up a solid defensive effort and managed an equalizer as they headed into halftimee but expelled an excessive amount of energy trying to keep Barcelona and their possession at bay. An early goal by Caroline Graham Hansen in the opening 10 minutes of the game and an insurance goal by Salma Paralluelo was enough in the end for a victory.

"It was a lot of defending with Barcelona having a lot of the ball. But we are proud of the performance," said Brann head coach Martin Ho after the game.

"For large parts, we defended really well and stopped them getting through. I'm really proud of their efforts. They've played against a world-class Barcelona side who have put out the strongest 11 to try and beat us and only did it with a small scoreline."

Lyon's experience secures win

Benfica's efforts to make the quarterfinals began early. They took the game to Lyon, unlike Brann against Barcelona, and were able to maintain the energy throughout 90 minutes. They were rewarded with a one-goal lead into halftime, but the second half was an example of cool play under blazing pressure, as Lyon's substitutions provided extra flair.

Melchie Dumornay came on in the second half and provided the assist on the equalizer by Delphine Cascarino, and USWNT's Lindsay Horan combined with Sara Dabritz for the game-winner.

"It was a very, very tough game. We went through some tough moments at the start by conceding a goal," Cascarino said after the game. "We went into halftime very, very disappointed and we wanted to put that right in the second half. So, we got ourselves started quickly to get the equalizer and then a second one."

Hacken and PSG go end-to-end

The two sides exchanged goals in the first half and set up a dramatic second half. PSG's latest signing, American defender Eva Gaetino, got the Parisians on the scoreboard first, followed by Hacken's Rosa Kafaji of a penalty rebound.

No strangers to the knockout rounds, PSG relied on a bit of experience to help get them through as Hacken appeared to lose some gas in their steps down the stretch.

"It was my first professional goal," said Gaetino after the match. "This team has welcomed me into their family and I was ready to do whatever it took. I'm really happy I could help them."

Tabitha Chawinga provided the game-winner as subs Lieke Martens and Amalie Vangsgaard helped the squad regain tempo to the game, despite the best efforts of Hacken's Kafaji to nail an equalizer.

"We could have been more efficient with our high level of possession. We didn't try to combine enough, we didn't try to dribble, we didn't try to shoot," said PSG manager Jocelyn Prêcheur after the game. "When we did shoot, it was not with intensity or determination. Offensively, I'm a little disappointed – we can show a better side to ourselves, especially in our stadium in Paris."

Chelsea dominates after a slow start

It took Chelsea 20 minutes to finally get on the front foot and they didn't look back once Lauren James scored the opening goal. Ajax had a promising performance at the whistle, with a chance off the post by Romée Leuchter. The momentum appeared to vanish once VAR determined James' goal was onside. The Blues' efforts only elevated across their midfield and backline and remained dominant in the second half for two more goals and a three-goal lead.

"It was a really professional performance from the team," Emma Hayes, the next USWNT manager, said after the game. "We defended solidly, as we have been doing. We had outstanding performances."