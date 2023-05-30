The round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup is here and the United States couldn't be entering in better form after sweeping the group stage without allowing a goal in the process. They'll take their 270-minute shutout streak against a New Zealand side that are in the knockout stages of the tournament for the third consecutive time. Strong in their match play until a final day drubbing against Argentina, New Zealand are a strong team and could prove to be a test for the United States attack.

But Micky Varas will also be getting reinforcements as Keving Paredes and Rokas Pukstas have joined the squad. All 21 players will now be available for selection.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, May 30 | Time : 1:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 30 | : 1:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Malvinas Argentinas -- Mendoza, Argentia

: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas -- Mendoza, Argentia TV: FS2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

United States: Balance has been one of the impressive things for this squad with five different players scoring. Cade Cowell has been central to the attack but he has been far from alone in making the team tick. Now as they're in win-or-go-home matches, the pressure will rise but as the lone team to not allow a goal during the group stage, they'll be ready. Only Brandon Craig and Gaga Slonina played all 270 minutes so far and will be expected to continue doing so even with the new arrivals.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover all things related to the beautiful game as it pertains to the United States.

New Zealand: Thy will need to bounce back from losing 5-0 to Argentina but they were able to advance to the round of 16 as one of the best-performing third-placed teams in the competition. All eyes will be on midfielder Jay Herdman, son of Canada national team head coach John Herdman. Herdman has already scored in the competition, and representing the Vancouver Whitecaps organization, he will be familiar with many names in the United States squad.

Prediction

The United States will conquer another obstacle in their path, keeping the shutout streak going on to the final eight. Pick: United States 3, New Zealand 0