Brazil are looking to bounce back from their draw with Venezuela in the latest round of FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers from the CONMEBOL region which sees them travel to Uruguay. The hosts also drew last time out against Colombia and come back to Montevideo on one win, one draw and one loss so far. Marcelo Bielsa is now in charge of the Uruguayans while the Brazilian side is still overseen by Fernando Diniz with Carlo Ancelotti still expected to take over next year. Uruguay have been at each of the World Cups since 2010, but struggled last time out in Qatar and a loss to Ecuador after an opening win over Chile has them fourth in the qualification rankings. Meanwhile Brazil were held 1-1 by Venezuela so only have seven points from a possible nine at this stage as they target better than their 2022 quarterfinals berth.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 17 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Centenario -- Montevideo, Uruguay

Estadio Centenario -- Montevideo, Uruguay Live stream: Fanatiz

Fanatiz Odds: Uruguay +275; Draw: +240; Brazil -110

Team news

Uruguay: Bielsa may well make changes after a below-par showing was only salvaged by a late Darwin Nunez penalty. Cristian Olivera and Mathias Olivera came off the bench and could now start while Facundo Pellistri is unlikely to be in the XI unlike mainstays Ronald Araujo, Federico Valverde and Nunez.

Potential Uruguay XI: Mele; Nandez, R Araujo, Caceres, M Olivera; Ugarte, Valverde; C Olivera, De la Cruz, Rodriguez; Nunez.

Brazil: Casemiro picked up an injury which could open the door to Gerson although Andre is also an option next to Bruno Guimaraes. Danilo was withdrawn which could mean that Yan Couto comes in. given that Danilo has returned to his club for treatment.

Potential Brazil XI: Ederson; Couto, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Guimaraes, Gerson; Rodrygo, Neymar, Vinicius; Richarlison.

Prediction

Uruguay will not be easy for Brazil but the surprise nature of the Venezuela game will motivate the Selecao to put in an improved showing. A draw would not be a total surprise but the Brazilians should just edge this with the Uruguayans taking time to adapt to Bielsa's ideas. Pick: Uruguay 1, Brazil 2.