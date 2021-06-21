A second-half goal created by Luis Suarez rescued a point for Uruguay in the Copa America group stage in a 1-1 draw with Chile on Monday. Uruguay were coming off a 1-0 loss to Argentina where their attack was non-existent, and while it was improved in this one, it was far from the level the team expects as it stretched its winless streak to five games.

Chile managed just one shot on frame in this one, but it was all they needed to beat Fernando Muslera, as Eduardo Vargas scored this lovely opener 26 minutes in:

With their backs against the wall again and looking to break a streak of four matches without a goal, Uruguay were much improved in the second half, showing creativity and putting the ball into dangerous spots, while giving Chile next to nothing.

But as the time was winding down, some key veteran was going to need to step up to get a point, and it came thanks to the attentive Suarez. Though it has been declared an own goal by Arturo Vidal, Suarez was able to get the ball into the back of the net on a corner kick in the 66th minute by battling his former Barcelona teammate for a ball at the far post. The ball hit the Chilean player and rocked off the crossbar and in, beating Claudio Bravo.

Here's the goal:

The draw for Chile moves them into first place in Group A for the time being with five points, while Uruguay are in fourth with one point. The top four teams in the group advance to the quarterfinals, and both are well on their way to doing so, despite Uruguay continuing to underperform.