Colombia are through to the Copa America semifinals after beating Uruguay in a wild penalty kick shootout on Saturday. After the match ended 0-0 in regulation, it went straight to the spot kicks with Los Cafeteros' goalkeeper David Ospina stepping up big time. The Napoli man made two huge saves while the team was perfect from the spot, making all four of their attempts, opting for power and placement to win it 4-2.

Opsina denied Jose Gimenez and then clinched the win by saving Matias Vina on Uruguay's fourth and what would be their final attempt. Take a look:

The match was fairly even throughout with each team producing three shots on goal and seeing nearly equal possession. It was a defensive match which saw its pace slowed down drastically with a combined 29 fouls.

For Colombia, they'll be thrilled to be in the semifinals after an inconsistent group stage. For Uruguay, it was yet another underwhelming display the cup in what may have been the last ride at the competition for their aging stars. Uruguay haven't mad the semifinals in the last three editions of the tournaments.

Colombia will now face the winner of Argentina and Ecuador on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.