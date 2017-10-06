USA's U-17 team starts World Cup off by crushing host team India
It was a perfect start to the cup for the Americans
The USA U-17 boys national team is off to a perfect start at the U-17 World Cup. In a dominant, confidence-building display, the Americans crushed host India 3-0, scoring twice in the second half.
Josh Sargent was taken down in the box and scored this penalty kick on 30 minutes to make it 1-1.
Then it was Christopher Durkin who made it 2-0 on 51 minutes.
A late goal from Andrew Carleton, on the counter after India hit the crossbar, made it 3-0 and cemented the strong scoreline. The win gives the U.S. three points in Group A and will face Ghana on Monday in the second group stage match.
