The Concacaf Under-20 championships continue as the United States take on Costa Rica with the goal of qualifying for the U-20 World Cup and the Olympics on the line. They've reached the semifinal round thanks to some high scoring exploits so far. The USMNT has scored a whopping 20 goals so far in the tournament, one more than the second best team, Mexico. Quinn Sullivan has scored five of those, as his hat trick against Cuba has been one of the high points of the tournament so far.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, June 28 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 28 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Francisco Morazon -- San Pedro Sula, Honduras

: Estadio Francisco Morazon -- San Pedro Sula, Honduras TV: FS2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

United States: The team has been rolling with Paxten Aaronson helping to run the show. While he's learning a lot on the pitch, he also got advice from his older brother Brenden Aaronson. In an interview with Concacaf.com, Aaronson said

"[Brenden] basically told me that I have to play every game like it's my last, that it's Concacaf and you never know what to expect. Every team comes out and every team gives it their all, so you have to make sure that you are ready and mentally prepared because every game is like a final,"

Costa Rica: While Costa Rica have made it far in the competition, they've only scored eight goals with five of them coming from open play. It will be a tough job to hang with the USMNT's talented squad but if they can stay organized like Canada, Costa Rica could cause some issues.

Prediction

It's tough to stop the United States attack but the defense will deserve plaudits too as they roll in another match. Pick: United States 3, Costa Rica 0