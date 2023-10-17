The United States Men's National Team will close out its two-game October window when it hosts Ghana in an international friendly on Tuesday at Geodis Park in Nashville. In their first game of the window, the Americans lost to Germany, 3-1, on Saturday. The loss ended a 13-game unbeaten run for the USMNT. Also on Saturday, Ghana dropped a 2-0 decision to Mexico in Charlotte. The loss ended Ghana's five-game unbeaten streak in 2023 under new manager Chris Hughton.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Americans are -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. Ghana odds, with the Black Stars the +410 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Ghana vs. USMNT picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark with his soccer picks, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also has been hot recently, going 12-4 with his last 16 soccer picks for a profit of 6.28 units.



Now, Sutton has broken down Ghana vs. USMNT from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for USMNT vs. Ghana:

USMNT vs. Ghana money line: USA -155, Ghana +410, Draw +245

USMNT vs. Ghana over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Ghana spread: USA -0.5 (-145), Ghana +0.5 (+115)

USA: Christian Pulisic ranks sixth on the USMNT in career goals (27)

GHA: Jordan Ayew leads this squad with 20 international goals

Why you should back USMNT

Christian Pulisic has been a goal-scoring machine recently. Pulisic has four goals through seven matches with his new club AC Milan. That goal total is tied for 10th in Serie A. On Saturday, he extended his hot start to the season with a stunning goal against the Germans, the 27th of his international career.

In addition, the Americans face a Ghana side that has struggled to win away from home recently. The Black Stars are winless in their last five road contests. They have not won away from Ghana since a 3-2 victory over South Korea at the World Cup in Qatar. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back Ghana

The Black Stars have a roster full of experienced players who have played on the international stage. Sixteen players on the roster were members of Ghana's 2022 World Cup team that finished with one win and two losses from their three matches in the tournament. They are led by 32-year-old forward Jordan Ayew, whose 93 caps are tied with Richard Kingson for third-most in team history.

In addition, the Ghanaians face an American team that is missing its controlling midfielder, Tyler Adams. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury. Without Adams on Saturday in the 3-1 loss to Germany, the Americans were outshot 19-6 by the Germans, who also controlled 60% of the possession. See picks at SportsLine.

Sutton has broken down Ghana vs. USMNT from every angle and is leaning Over the goal total. He also has locked in a confident best bet, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can see his picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

