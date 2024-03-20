The U.S. men's national team continues their quest to win their third straight Concacaf Nations League title on Thursday, when they face Jamaica in the semifinal.

The competition serves as the latest chance for the USMNT to claim that they're the dominant team in North America, as well as an important benchmark ahead of June's Copa America and the 2026 World Cup on home soil. The hosts come in as the favorites, in large part because Gregg Berhalter will have access to several of his first-choice players including the in-form Christian Pulisic, while the Reggae Boyz will be without several high-profile players like Michail Antonio.

The winner will take on either Mexico or Panama, who play the second semifinal on Thursday, in Sunday's final. The losers of both semifinals, meanwhile, are slated to play a third place match on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, March 21 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21 | 7 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: United States +260; Draw +340; Jamaica +600

Storylines

Berhalter heads into the semifinals with arguably his strongest squad since the 2022 World Cup, something he's openly admitted. "This was the hardest roster that we've ever had to pick based on the players in form at their clubs and performing at high levels," he said last week when announcing the roster. "When I think about some of the names left off... it just shows you how difficult the selection is these days for the United States national team."

Despite being spoiled for choice, though, it has not necessarily been smooth sailing for the USMNT heading into Thursday's match. The players at Berhalter's disposal arrived in a wide variety of form, which is good news for some. Pulisic is in the midst of an outstanding finishing run after scoring in four games in a row for AC Milan, while Antonee Robinson is up to six assists in Premier League play for Fulham this season. There are hints of optimism with a few up-and-comers, too -- Johnny Cardoso is off to a strong start with Real Betis and might be building a case for himself to start on Thursday, while Haji Wright replaces the injured Josh Sargent in the midst of a 15-goal season for Coventry City.

For others, a call-up to the national team serves as a reprieve from a less-than-ideal club situation. Look no further than Matt Turner and Gio Reyna, the Nottingham Forest duo who joined the club in recent months with the hopes of earning playing time. Turner was a starter for the Premier League side but was relegated to the bench after a poor run of form, while Reyna made the move in the winter and has yet to truly become a part of the team.

It makes Thursday's team selection a fascinating puzzle for Berhalter, who will be without Sergino Dest as he serves a suspension following his inexplicable red card in the quarterfinals. On a day where the performance will likely matter to onlookers just as much as the result, it's incredibly important for the whole team to get each of their decisions right.

Prediction

This is the USMNT's match to lose, and even if they put out an imperfect performance, they have enough firepower to advance to the final. Pulisic will likely lead the way as someone in the middle of one of his career's hottest streaks, but he might have some help from some teammates on the way there. Pick: United States 2, Jamaica 0