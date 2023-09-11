Fresh off a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan on Saturday in Gregg Berhalter's return as the head coach, the U.S. men's national team will aim for a convincing result in their second game of the international window.

Though the USMNT can be happy with the scoreline against Uzbekistan, the performance left something to be desired, especially in attack. The tactical matchup with Oman could favor Berhalter's team -- they play with four in the back, while Uzbekistan's 5-4-1 was something the hosts admittedly struggled with. The lineup might not change, but the expectation is that the performance will.

Here's what you need to know before tuning into the match.

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Sept. 12 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Sept. 12 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Field -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

: Allianz Field -- Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: TNT | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Storylines

Despite the room for improvement, Berhalter plans to start a similar lineup against Oman to the one that played against Uzbekistan. Goalkeeper Matt Turner, though, departed camp to join his wife before they welcome their second child, which means his backup for club and country Ethan Horvath will earn the start against Oman.

Another spot that could be up for grabs? Center forward. Folarin Balogun earned the start against Uzbekistan but came off at halftime for Ricardo Pepi, and neither has yet to truly cement themselves as the first choice in that position. Balogun's substitution could be down to a less-than-ideal preseason, when he was in and out of Arsenal's team before he joined AS Monaco just before the transfer window closed. Berhalter complimented Pepi's growth in the last year, though, indicating he also has a shot at eventually earning a starting spot.

Berhalter said in his pre-match comments that he hopes to use all six subs, which could see debuts for the likes of goalkeeper Drake Callendar, defender Kevin Paredes, and midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi. That said, their appearances will depend on the state of the game.

As for players who may retain their starting spots, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah stood out despite a lackluster attacking performance and could be back in the lineup against Oman. Left back Antonee Robinson also impressed on the wing, and could play again on Tuesday.

Prediction

The USMNT's attack seems poised to have more success against Oman, which could result in a scoreline that matches the one against Uzbekistan. Pulisic's strong form for club and country will likely come in handy once again, too. Pick: USMNT 3, Oman 0