The United States Men's National Team kicks off its 2023 campaign when it hosts Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The match will be the first for the United States since losing to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the World Cup. The match also will be the first for the Americans under interim manager Anthony Hudson, who is in charge of the team while U.S. Soccer mulls over the future of Gregg Berhalter and the leadership of the team.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the USMNT as the -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100) in its latest USMNT vs. Serbia odds, with Serbia the +410 underdog. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Serbia vs. USMNT picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down USMNT vs. Serbia from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Serbia vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Serbia spread: USMNT -0.5 (-155), Serbia +0.5 (+122)

USMNT vs. Serbia over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Serbia money line: USMNT -165, Serbia +410, Draw +265

USA: Brandon Vazquez tied for fourth in the MLS in goals (18) last season

tied for fourth in the MLS in goals (18) last season SRB: The Serbs are 2-0-1 against the United States all-time

USMNT vs. Serbia picks: See picks here



Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans have an in-form forward in Alejandro Zendejas. A first-time call-up to the USMNT who is eligible to play for both Mexico and the United States, the 24-year-old Zendejas is a left-footed player who can play on either the left or right. In Club America's 2-2 draw with Puebla on Saturday, he scored a goal and registered an assist. He also had an 89% passing accuracy, drew four fouls, won seven of nine ground duels and hit the post on another shot.

In addition, the USMNT backline will have a veteran anchor. The 29-year-old Walker Zimmerman, who plays for Nashville SC, has 37 appearances with the national team. During the recent World Cup, he appeared in all four matches and made a critical goal line clearance late in the team's key victory against Iran.

Why you should back Serbia

Serbia face a USMNT side that will be without its European-based stars. Because the match comes outside of a FIFA international window, the American roster will not have Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Tyler Adams, among others, and will be composed mostly of MLS players whose seasons ended in October. The young roster also includes 11 players who have earned their first USMNT call-up.

In addition, the Serbians have one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS in 23-year-old Djordje Petrovic. Last season, Petrovic had seven clean sheets in 21 games and led the league with four penalty-kick stops from 12 attempts. His 75.9 save percentage ranked second among all MLS goalkeepers (minimum 30 saves). For his efforts last season he was named a finalist for both the Goalkeeper of the Year and Newcomer of the Year awards.

How to make USMNT vs. Serbia picks

Green has broken down the international friendly from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total, and he has locked in two other best bets. You can only see Green's picks, best bets, and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins USMNT vs. Serbia on Wednesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in Serbia vs. USMNT have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.