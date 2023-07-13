After a roundabout journey leading to a year of limited club soccer, American right back Sergino Dest has a chance to stay at Barcelona this season if he can impress Xavi during the preseason. After making his dream move to Camp Nou from Ajax in 2020, Dest fell out of favor and was sent on loan to AC Milan last season. But even at AC Milan, Dest struggled for playing time despite starring for the United States during the World Cup and there being injuries at the club, opening up potential minutes that never went his way.

But after winning Concacaf Nations League with the USMNT, Dest again showed his potential threading assists while also being strong in his defensive positioning and it could offer a lifeline in his Barcelona future. It seemed certain that Dest would depart Spain but with Barcelona's tenuous financial situation, Xavi must leave no stone unturned when figuring out who his squad will be this coming season.

Looking to defend their La Liga title while also needing to make it deeper into Champions League next season, Barcelona need depth. Already adding Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City, they have improved, but defensively, reinforcements are sparse. Jules Kounde was the primary right back last season despite being a center back by trade, being backed up by Sergi Roberto. While that's fine for league play, the lack of a dynamic defender on both flanks did hurt the team in top competitions where they could become predictable.

Julian Araujo was added to Barcelona B from the L.A. Galaxy but he's still not ready for first-team soccer which is where Dest comes in. The cheapest way to fill the hole in Barcelona's squad is by utilizing players who are already under contract. Only 22 and eager to make a mark in the squad, Dest will have his chance to impress Xavi during preseason along with Araujo. Pressure can create diamonds and Dest's future will hang in the balance during this preseason, where he's at a pivotal point in his young career.

After what was a lost season of club soccer for Dest, this is a chance to push back and show why he was one of the best up-and-coming defensive talents in the world. Barcelona's defense is stronger with Kounde in the middle and the attack is also better with a proper right back, which is quite scary considering that Barcelona only allowed 20 goals in 38 league matches last season. With a goal difference of plus-50, they could really take advantage of the transitional state that Real Madrid are in to win La Liga again and continue to do work to repair their poor financial situation.

For the club to be successful in Europe, a defender on the right has to be able to match Alejandro Balde on the left, something that only Dest can do at this stage. With moves already for Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah this summer, it has been a time for members of the USMNT to find stability, and Dest is at the top of the list in terms of needing it. It's always better when that doesn't need to be done by risking another move but if that's what it comes down to, Dest may need to ponder it if the preseason doesn't work out as planned. This summer may be his very last chance to impress and make it at a big club and his near-term progression is at risk if he doesn't find a proper home soon.