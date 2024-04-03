With the 2024 SheBelieves Cup just days away, the U.S. women's national team media alert was scheduled for availability with Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario. However, on Wednesday, Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan opened up the press conference by addressing midfielder Korbin Albert's anti-LGBTQ+ posts on social media.

The team is currently preparing for the upcoming tournament where they will host Brazil, Canada, and Japan. The USWNT are set to open the competition against Japan on Saturday in Atlanta where they are expecting a record crowd.

What was said by Horan and Morgan

Ahead of the scheduled virtual media session with Swanson and Macario, who are back with the group after extended injury absences, Horan and Morgan opened the press conference with a statement.

"We just want to address the disappointing situation regarding Korbin that has unfolded over this past week. We've worked extremely hard to uphold the integrity of this national team through all of the generations, and we are extremely, extremely sad that this standard was not upheld," Horan said to open the press conference.

"Our fans and our supporters feel like this is a team that they can rally behind, and it's so important that they feel and continue to feel undeniably heard and seen."

Morgan, one of the veteran players currently in the SheBeleives Cup training camp, added that the senior team has always been a place where difficult conversations take place and that internal discussions have occurred.

"We stand by maintaining a safe and respectful space, especially as allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community, and this platform has given us an opportunity to highlight causes that matter to us, something that we never take for granted," said Morgan.

"We'll keep using this platform to give attention to causes that are important to us. It's also important to note we've had internal discussions around the situation and that will stay within the team. But one thing also to note is that we have never shied away from hard conversations within this team," she closed.

When Swanson and Macario were asked about Albert, Swanson referenced Morgan and Horan's opening statements and reiterated that the situation around Albert would remain internal.

What did Albert do?

Albert's public posts across multiple social platforms contained content that targeted the LGBTQ+ community, spewing homophobic and transphobic sentiments in religious settings. Korbin interacted with a now-deleted video that mocked Megan Rapinoe's injury in her final game, joking as if God played a role in her getting hurt because of how she chooses to live her life. Rapinoe later posted on her Instagram criticizing Albert's posts and it was shared by many current and former USWNT players.

After a UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal where Albert scored for Paris Saint-Germain, the 20-year-old midfielder issued an apology on her Instagram.

"I'm really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended," wrote Albert. "I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It's an honor and a privilege to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better."

What comes next?

The USWNT program during its entire existence has been a platform for human rights and equality. It has undeniably been part of the team culture since it began nearly 40 years ago. A quick temperature check on team dynamics was always going to happen ahead of a tournament they're hosting.

Morgan and Horan's efforts to address the current situation head on and emphasize their platform for social issues is another step in possibly healing any damage that may have been caused by Albert's choice in social posts. As player evaluations continue ahead of naming an Olympic roster, player chemistry will matter, how Albert fits within that team culture as the team tries to move on will be an answer that comes later.

With just four short months remaining till the Olympics, a pair of friendlies in June against South Korea have already been scheduled, and they will serve as the first games for incoming USWNT manager Emma Hayes.

The SheBelieves Cup will conclude on Tuesday, April 9.