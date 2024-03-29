United States women's national team and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Korbin Albert released a statement on Thursday after coming under fire for her social media activity.

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media," Albert wrote. "Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent. I'm really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused my teammates, other players, fans, friends, and anyone who was offended."

"I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields," Albert continued. "I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It's an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better."

The midfielder reposted a series of anti-LGBTQ content on her TikTok account. There were also screengrabs of Albert liking a post about Megan Rapinoe tearing her Achilles during the final match of her career. This led to United States women's national team legend Rapinoe posting a statement on Instagram, which she later confirmed to The Athletic was in response to Albert's social media activity. Albert now wears Rapinoe's number 15 for the USWNT.

"For people who want to hide behind 'my beliefs' I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, in any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone? Because if you aren't all you believe in is hate and kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake, TF up!

"Yours truly, #15. For all my trans homies enduring this horrific treatment day in and day out, I see you and hear you and I am WITH YOU."

Albert is on the SheBelieves Cup roster, with the tournament kicking off on April 6. She'll still take part in the tournament, but it remains to be seen how she will be used during it by interim coach Twila Kilgore. During the tournament, the USWNT will have the opportunity to face Canada, Japan and Brazil as they prepare for the Summer Olympics in Paris.