Fresh off a 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup victory, U.S. women's national team interim head coach Twila Kilgore has named a 23-player roster for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup. Kilgore will coach her final two matches as interim before joining the next USWNT manager Emma Hayes' staff as an assistant. The tournament is set to begin on April 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, and conclude on April 9 in Colombus, Ohio. The USWNT will host Brazil, Canada, and Japan in the annual event.

Squad rotation and evaluation is still a theme ahead of the Olympics. There are 19 players returning from the Gold Cup roster but new names and returning faces are included across the SheBelieves Cup camp list. Forwards Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson have returned after lengthy injury absences, and 16-year-old Ajax midfielder Lily Yohannes and 21-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defender Eva Gaetino have earned their first senior team call-ups.

"This is an evolving team that is eager to get back together and continue progressing," said Kilgore. "The W Gold Cup provided a lot of players with needed experiences and presented us with different adversities we had to overcome together. We will take all these experiences with us into SheBelieves and beyond. Of course, we're thrilled to welcome back Mal and Cat and continue to incorporate some less experienced players into the mix."

Swanson spent time as a training camp player during the Gold Cup but did not participate in the tournament. The 25-year-old makes her return to the full roster for the first time since sustaining a torn patellar tendon during a friendly against Ireland in April 2023. The attacker is coming off two club matches with the Chicago Red Stars and was the 2023 SheBelieves Cup MVP.

Macario's return comes after a long rehab from an ACL injury sustained in June 2022. She last played for the USWNT during the 2022 SheBelieves Cup where she earned MVP honors. The 24-year-old Macario recently returned to the pitch with Chelsea FC in England where she plays for Hayes. She featured off the bench and scored in each of her first two games and provided assists during Chelsea's first leg quarterfinal win and recent March 24 victory against Aston Villa.

Take a look at the roster:

USWNT 2024 SheBelieves Cup Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defender (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Tierna Davidson (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC)

Midfielders (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (AFC Ajax)

Forwards (6): Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)