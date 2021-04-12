The U.S. women's national team is set to square off against France on Tuesday at State Oceane in Le Havre, France. USWNT are coming off a 1-1 draw against Sweden, and their second European match is the second of two friendlies during the international window. France are currently the third-ranked team in the FIFA World Rankings, though the team will be without several starters due to COVID-19 protocols.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, April 13

: Tuesday, April 13 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Stade Océane -- Le Havre, France

: Stade Océane -- Le Havre, France TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The team had its 16-match winning streak snapped by Sweden and will want to get back to its winning ways against France. The streak began back in 2019 in Le Have as this upcoming match will mark the 25th meeting between the two sides. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski said the team was presented with challenges against Sweden that will need improving, so look for the team to try and limit unforced errors and connect on passes while trying to establish a rhythm early.

France: The hosts will be missing several key players for this match in light of of a recent COVID outbreak among domestic French side Olympique Lyonnais. Head coach Corrine Diacre's 25-player roster will be without Wendie Renard, Griedge Mbock, Sakina Karchaoui, Amandine Henry, Amel Majri and Delphine Cascarino against the top-ranked team in the world. Even without the aforementioned stars, France have talent all across the roster, and players like Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Diani, and Sandy Baltimore could have a significant impact in the match for France's attack.

USWNT vs. France prediction

The USWNT will pick up a win in a similar fashion with an early and late goal. Pick: USWNT 2, France 0.