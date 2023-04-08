The United States women's national team face Ireland at Q2 stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday. The two teams are set to play a pair of friendlies during the April international window. The matches will serve as the final preparation for the USWNT before head coach Vlatko Andonovski names the official roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The two games, and then an extended stretch of club play that follows, will be the last chance for players to make their case to crack the final roster.

Ireland will face the USWNT for their 14th all-time meeting between the two sides on Saturday. It's the first match between the two teams since 2019. The USA leads the series against the Irish 13-0-0 and has scored five or more goals in seven of the 13 previous meetings.

here's how you can watch the upcoming match:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, April 8



Saturday, April 8 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET



2:20 p.m. ET Place: Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas



Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas TV: TNT



Storylines

USWNT: Head coach Vlatko Andonovski and the squad are undefeated to start their year. With so many players returning into the mix for this series, expect them to get minutes against an Ireland side preparing for their first-ever World Cup. Forward Sophia Smith is back with the team after missing January camps and SehBelievse Cup with a minor foot injury. Her time off has helped because she is off to a blazing start in NWSL with four goals in two games.

Lots of attention will be on midfielder Julie Ertz and the minutes she may or may not get during her first camp in nearly two years. An extended absence with a knee injury, and later maternity leave, means we could see a minute restriction in this first match. Look for Kelley O'Hara and Tierna Davidson to get minutes against Ireland as they also make a return to the USWNT.

Look for Alex Morgan as a near-sure bet to score. She's scored in all three of her previous appearances against Ireland, recording five goals, including a hat trick in her first match against the Irish in 2012.

Ireland: The girls in green are also building towards the 2023 World Cup as debutants after a dramatic win in a one-game World Cup playoff against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Team captain Denise O'Sullivan plays with NWSL side North Carolina Courage and Aresnal's Katie McCabe won't make things easy in the midfield, and the recent inclusion of NJ/NY Gotham FC's Sinead Farrelly will give the team an added boost as she's expected to start against the USWNT.

Farrelly's comeback arch is just beginning. She retired from pro soccer seven years ago, a decision tied to the verbal abuse and sexual coercion she experienced in NWSL under former coach Paul Riley. He has since been banned from the NWSL after multiple investigations corroborated the allegations. Her return to play now includes a FIFA clearance, a switch needed after representing the U.S. at underage levels.

"My dad's from there," Farrelly said. "It feels a little surreal, but I feel really honored and proud to be wearing this badge ... I've had my dual citizenship ship for almost 10 years now.

"I think the timing of just getting invited into this last camp to train was exactly how it was supposed to be, and perfect for both of us. So, it just worked out. It's been good. It's been an adjustment, obviously. Everyone's so welcoming and nice. The girls are awesome and I think that's the most important thing."

USWNT vs. Ireland prediction

Lots of individual performances to evaluate with former suspects making a comeback, but the team will have enough in their attack to collect the win. Pick: USWNT 4, Ireland 0