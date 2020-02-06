USWNT vs. Mexico: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The U.S. is a win away from qualifying for the 2020 Olympics
It all comes down to Friday night for the United States women's national team. That's when the reigning World Cup champs will host Mexico in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying semifinal, with the winner booking its ticket to Japan for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Win and the U.S. is through, while a loss would see the U.S. miss the Olympics for women's soccer for the first time ever.
The Americans are expected to win this one quite easily after going 3-0-0 in the group stage without conceding a goal, while Mexico knows it has an uphill battle. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
USA vs. Mexico
- Date: Friday, Feb. 7
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Carson, Calif.
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
USA: Christen Press has come into the starting XI for Alex Morgan, who is expecting her first child and not playing in Olympic qualifying, and the veteran has filled in nicely. Press has four goals in this competition, scoring in all three games. She also hasn't taken long to make an impact, finding the net in the first five minutes on two occasions in qualifying. With Mexico not having the ability in defense to contain her, expect Press to score again. But we likely won't get a goal as nice as the one she scored on Monday.
Mexico: This team hasn't been to the Olympics since 2004, and the Mexican side will have to be perfect to win this one. It's going to have to be one of those games where the focus is all defense, while aiming to score on the counter. At best, Mexico can pull off a low-scoring victory, though it feels highly unlikely. If the U.S. gets just two goals in this one, it's probably over.
USA vs. Mexico prediction
The U.S. destroys El Tri and clinches its spot in Tokyo.
Pick: USA 5, Mexico 0
