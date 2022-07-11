The United States women's national team will face tournament hosts Mexico in the final group match of the Concacaf W Championship on Monday. The USWNT have already clinched their spot in the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup but are still competing for first place in the group ahead of knockout rounds. Meanwhile, Mexico needs to defeat the USWNT by several goals, and they need a loss by Haiti, in order keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The Concacaf W Championship serves as World Cup, Olympic and Gold Cup qualifying all rolled into one competition. The top four teams across two groups qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and the winner of the tournament will earn a place in 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the 2024 Gold Cup.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Game: Concacaf W Championship group stage

Date: Monday, July 11 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Universitario -- Nuevo León, Mexico

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Storylines

United States: The team clinched their spot in the World Cup after just two games in the tournament and now eye first place in the group heading into knockout rounds. This is the 42nd time the U.S. have played Mexico, tying Sweden for the fourth-most common opponent in team history, and the U.S. lead the series 39W-1D-1L, outscoring Mexico 171-15.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has utilized player rotation throughout the group stage, keeping the team fresh. After two games, Andonovski has used 22 of 23 players with the exception of third goalkeeper, Aubrey Kingsbury. The game plan will likely feature similar adjustments in-game against Mexico as the tournament hosts may play with a layer of desperation as they face elimination for a qualification spot.

Mexico: Head coach Monica Vergara and the team had all the pressure on them as tournament hosts, and the team have largely underperformed during the competition. They have cornered themselves into a must-win scenario in the final match group play after failed tactics and lack of adjustments. The team was on a 10-game undefeated streak ahead of the competition, including a four-game sweep in February and April during the Concacaf W Qualification tournament, outscoring their opponents 34-0.

Despite the impressive build-up to the Concacaf W Championship, the team have appeared to regress in form, dropping their first two group games to Jamaica and Haiti.