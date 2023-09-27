Victor Osimhen scored for Napoli against Udinese in Serie A on Wednesday little more than 24 hours after his agent Roberto Calenda threatened legal action against the Italian champions.

The Nigeria international made it 2-0 to Napoli 39 minutes into the game at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona but hit the headlines due to his representative threatening his employers.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Serie A club posted a TikTok video -- which has since been deleted -- which showed Osimhen missing a penalty against Bologna with a squeaky voice saying "gimme penalty please" dubbed in.

"We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor," said Calenda of the mocking video. "What happened [Tuesday] on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news."

Osimhen was substituted after 86 minutes of the goalless draw with Bologna last Sunday and questioned head coach Rudi Garcia as he was withdrawn.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals from 32 appearances in the Italian topflight as Napoli won their first Scudetto in 33 years after a club-record $85 million move from Lille OSC back in 2020.

Osimhen was wanted by a number of top European clubs this past summer but remained in Naples and has now scored four goals so far this season with the titleholders off the pace.

Substituted after 63 minutes against Udinese, Osimhen did shake Garcia's hand as he made his way off the field to draw a line under the past few days.