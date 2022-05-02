Villarreal CF welcome Liverpool to Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal with Jurgen Klopp's men leading 2-0 from last week's opening leg at Anfield. Unai Emery's home side could make history if they overcome the Reds, but the odds are stacked against them after last week's loss which now means that they need to win by two goals just to ensure that this tie goes beyond 180 minutes. Liverpool are the strong favorites, but Villarreal have already shown that they have an appetite for the big occasion and the stakes do not come much higher than this as far as their season is concerned.

Date: Tuesday, May. 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain

TV/Live Stream: CBS and Paramount+

Odds: Villarreal +380; Draw +280; Liverpool -143 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Villarreal: Alberto Moreno and Yeremi Pino are out while Arnaut Danjuma and Gerard Moreno are doubts. There are also question marks over Francis Coquelin and Raul Albiol.

Liverpool: Roberto Firmino is the only major worry with a foot injury while Divock Origi is fit again after illness.

Storylines

Villarreal: After last weekend's loss to Alaves, Emery and his side remain four points off the European places with time running out. Champions League success would guarantee a return next season but that seems unlikely at present. A continental berth sliding down via Real Betis appears most likely for El Submarino Amarillo.

Liverpool: The quadruple is very much still on for the Merseyside giants, but Klopp will be aware that Villarreal were obdurate until they were undone by a fortuitous opener last week. Granted, their second goal was brilliant, but this one might need one more goal to be sure that it is over and that a place in Paris is secure.

Prediction

Emery and his players to succeed in beating Klopp's troops yet for the Spanish outfit to still bow out. The first leg deficit will likely be too much to overcome, and a goal would be good going given the attacking headaches at present. As magical as it could seem at moments, the dream ends here.

Pick: Villarreal 1-0 Liverpool.