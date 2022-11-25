Wales and Iran are back in FIFA World Cup action on Friday when the two meet in Al Rayyan for their second Group B encounter. The Welsh drew 1-1 with the USMNT in their opening game while the Iranians took a heavy 6-2 beating from England. Ahmad bin Ali Stadium will be the venue for this one as Gareth Bale and his Wales teammates look to secure three points ahead of their clash with the Three Lions. Team Melli, though, must react after falling apart against the English as much of the talk surrounding the squad remains focused on what is happening back home in Iran.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Nov. 25 | Time: 5 a.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 25 | 5 a.m. ET Location: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Wales +110; Draw +210; Iran +290 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Wales: Bale's late penalty saved the Welsh a point at this very same venue earlier in the week and Robert Page's men now need to take all three points to give themselves a shot at advancing to the knockout phase with England their final Group B opponents. Should they fail to win here, things could get complicated if the USMNT manage to surprise Gareth Southgate's men.

Page must decide whether to start Kieffer Moore after his role in salvaging a draw against the Americans while Daniel James and Harry Wilson could drop out and there is some doubt over Ethan Ampadu after his ankle took a knock. Joe Morrell could come in, but so could Joe Allen despite his recent injury issues.

Iran: For Carlos Quieroz's men, it is a question of pride and keeping things respectable if they are sent packing from the tournament. Despite Mehdi Taremi's brace, there are question marks over several positions with a forced change in goal due to Alireza Beiranvand's head injury. Hossein Hosseini should come in while Sardar Azmoun could start, and Ali Gholizadeh also teed up Tartemi's first from the bench.

Prediction

Although Wales will not be as prolific as England were, they should have enough firepower to get the win they need here ahead of their meeting with the Three Lions. Expect Gareth Bale to figure decisively once more.

Pick: Wales 2, Iran 1