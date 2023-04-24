Serie A returns to action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Roma @ Atalanta

Current Records: Roma 17-5-8, Atalanta 14-7-9

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Gewiss Stadium

Gewiss Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Atalanta are 5-2 against Roma since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Atalanta will be playing at home against Roma at 2:45 p.m. ET. Atalanta earned a 1-0 win in thier most recent match against Roma.

Considering Atalanta only had possession of the ball for 38% of the match, they should be happy with the result they got on Monday. Neither they nor Fiorentina could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Atalanta's goal came from Joakim Maehle at minute 37, while Fiorentina's was scored by Arthur Cabral in the 56th.

Meanwhile, Roma extended their game-winning streak to three on Sunday. Everything went their way against Udinese as they made off with a 3-0 victory.

Roma didn't give the goalie a break and made seven goal attempts. Udinese, on the other hand, only managed two.

Atalanta will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Atalanta are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +127 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.