Lionel Messi may be in a smaller spotlight now that he is in the MLS, but he is still getting swarmed by adoring fans everywhere he goes. Messi, now a member of Inter Miami, got mobbed by a crowd as he was leaving a local pedestrian mall.

Messi has played just two matches for Inter Miami, but he is already a huge star in South Florida. That was on display when one fan recorded a video of Messi needing security to maneuver through a crowd after shopping on Lincoln Road.

Messi is no stranger to dealing with hordes of loyal fans. When he returned to Argentina for the first time since the country's World Cup celebration, thousands of fans gathered outside the restaurant where Messi was eating. The international soccer star had to be guided out of the establishment and into a crowd with fans bearing down on him from every angle.

Through two Leagues Cup matches with Inter Miami, Messi has established himself as the club's most clutch scorer. Messi already has three goals and two assists while powering Inter Miami to a 2-0 record.

Messi may not be the last superstar addition Inter Miami makes this season. Jordi Alba and Facundo Farias are both expected to join the team in the near future.