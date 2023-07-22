Lionel Messi didn't take long to show MLS and Inter Miami what he is all about. Debuting for his new club in the Leagues Cup, the World Cup winner scored a 94th-minute free kick golazo to lift his side to a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul. Messi came on early in the second half and was ready from the very first second, showing his nifty touch, incredible ball control and unmatchable vision. He came in with his team leading 1-0 before they conceded shortly after. But it always felt like a goal was coming from either team as chances were easy to come across in a game where defending appeared to be optional at times with poor pressure and even worse defensive shape.

Then, with the clock ticking in extra time, Messi was fouled by two defenders at once at the top of the box. Just like he's done so many times before, he told the goalkeeper to pick the ball out of the net by producing this lovely effort:

What more is there to say? This is what he was expected to do, and what a roar it caused at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. These are the types of moments you expected from arguably the greatest to ever do it.

The celebrities were out in full force to see this historic debut with the likes of LeBron James and Serena Williams in attendance, and no fan that went to see Messi can go home disappointed.

t's just the first taste of what he could mean for this team alongside Sergio Busquets and Josef Martinez, the latter already showing quite the chemistry with the former Barcelona and PSG man.

So far, so darn good from Messi in the Miami shirt.