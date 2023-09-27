Serie A returns to action this week across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Udinese @ Napoli

Current Records: Udinese 0-3-2, Napoli 2-2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Online Streaming: Paramount+



Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Napoli will be returning home after a 2-game road trip. They will take on Udinese at 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Napoli's last four matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Napoli's last match on Sunday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Napoli and Bologna played to a 0-0 draw, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Udinese has won a game since May 8th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Fiorentina. Fiorentina's two goals came from Lucas Martínez Quarta at minute 32 and Giacomo Bonaventura at minute 90.

With their first loss of the season, Napoli fell to 2-2-1. As for the opposition, Udinese's loss on Sunday dropped their record down to 0-3-2.

Odds

Napoli is a huge favorite against Udinese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -277 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Napoli won 8 games and tied 2 games in their last 10 contests with Udinese.