Watch Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth soccer game
Who's Playing
Bournemouth @ Sheffield United
Current Records: Bournemouth 7-13-5; Sheffield United 9-7-9
What to Know
Bournemouth and Sheffield United played to a draw at Bramall Lane and now head to Bramall Lane to break the series tie. Bournemouth will head out on the road to face off against Sheffield at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Bramall Lane. Both clubs are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Bournemouth slipped by Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday.
Speaking of close games: the Blades dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Crystal Palace 1-0.
Their wins bumped Bournemouth to 7-13-5 and Sheffield to 9-7-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Bournemouth and Sheffield clash.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bournemouth and Sheffield United tied in their last contest.
- Aug 10, 2019 - Sheffield United 1 vs. Bournemouth 1
