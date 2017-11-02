WATCH: Soccer player in France gets red carded before game for kicking fan in head

It's hard to find a more calm professional soccer player than Patrice Evra. The former Manchester United and Juventus man, now playing for Marseille, usually has a massive smile on his face and preaches that everyone lives each day to their fullest, while trying to teach people to look at Mondays with a smile and these awesome videos.

Seems like a level-headed, positive guy, right? Well not anymore.

Marseille faced Guimaraes in the Europa League group stage on Thursday, and Evra was shown a red card before the game even started for kicking an opposing fan in the head. Take a look:

Here's a closer look:

Benzema was witness to it all pic.twitter.com/0i9mK2mtqK — Mohammed Ali (@mohammedali_93) November 2, 2017

And it turns out it all started after being heckled by the fans as there was a little pushing around before all of this.

Evra’s evening in Guimaraes - dismissed from the subs bench (📽 beIN) #VSCOM pic.twitter.com/iG3VY74inF — Mohammed Ali (@mohammedali_93) November 2, 2017

A further suspension is surely coming for Evra and maybe even a punishment for the club because of its fans' actions.

There is certainly no need for any of this. That's just sad to see.