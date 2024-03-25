After being drawn into an Olympic group with Thierry Henry's France squad, the USMNT U-23s will get a chance to test themselves in a high level friendly. The U-23s are coming off of a 3-0 win over Guinea where Griffin Yow registered two assists. Making a late charge for the Olympic squad following a strong start to 2024 with Westerlo, Yow shows that anyone can still break into the side. With six goals and two assists, Yow has pushed out Quinn Sullivan for now while providing head coach Marko Mitrovic with good problems to have due to the depth that his team possesses.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, March 25 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Monday, March 25 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Stade Bonal -- Montbeliard, France

: Stade Bonal -- Montbeliard, France Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Storylines

United States: It's likely that Mitrovic will use a similar squad to the one that dispatched Guinea as it's hard to make changes following a 3-0 victory. Even getting a goal from Nathan Harriel in defense, Mitrovic will be thrilled with the attacking options in the side, but it's defensively where France will test them in this match. Going to France for the match will give the USMNT an adequate bar of where they are and what needs to improve ahead of the Olympics, while potentially offering insight into where Mitrovic may need to use his three slots for over aged players in the squad.

France: This is a true test for the USMNT as France possess depth deeper than most Concacaf senior teams at their youth levels. Led by Bradley Barcola and Elye Wahi in attack, Henry has some serious players who can keep pressure on the USMNT defense during the entire match. Both are starters in Ligue 1 and the depth doesn't end there. Malo Gusto has withdrawn due to illness but there will be plenty of options. Desire Doue and Wilson Odbert found the back of the net in a 3-2 victory over the Ivory Coast but Henry will want more out of his defense against the USMNT.

Prediction

While the USMNT can hold their own, France's attack will prove to be the difference in the match as Les Bleus will emerge with . victory at home. Pick: USMNT 1, France 3