Right before halftime of the Nations League final (Paramount+), USMNT star Tyler Adams made sure that his presence would be felt, scoring a ridiculous golazo against Mexico from outside the box. Making his first start for the USMNT since the 2022 World Cup, Adams put in a true captain's performance scoring the goal when the game looked headed to enter the break at 0-0. He is still on a minutes restriction for the USMNT but it won't matter as he is making his minutes count.

Adams received the ball from Weston McKennie and unleashed a shot from outside the box beating Guillermo Ochoa, putting the USMNT ahead 1-0 in the moment, marking his first start for the USMNT in 475 days. He took advantage of Mexico not closing him down to make something amazing happen. It was an even half before his strike as Adams is showing that during his time out with injury he is working on delivery and shooting. Take a look at this:

Not a prolific passer or shooter before, he wouldn't have been expected to do this but the USMNT will take this chance in a cup final, where they just need to hold on in the second half of play. There's a reason why Adams was the captain at the World Cup and he's showing why before there are 45 minutes of play left. Catch the rest of the match on Paramount+.