Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
Who's Playing
Watford (home) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (away)
Current Records: Watford 0-0-0; Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Watford 14-16-8; Brighton & Hove Albion 9-20-9;
What to Know
The 2019-2020 Premier League season is here, and Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion will play their first match 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 10 at Vicarage Road.
Although Watford was not in danger of being relegated last season, they'll surely be looking to improve on their 11th-place, 50-point finish. As for Brighton & Hove Albion, they just barely survived relegation, scraping by with 36 points to finish 17th.
Watford got the better of Brighton & Hove Albion in their first leg last year (2-0), but they were on equal footing in the second leg (0-0). Maybe Brighton & Hove Albion can gain the edge this time? Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Vicarage Road
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion have won all of the games they've played against Watford in the last 4 years.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Watford 0
- Aug 11, 2018 - Watford 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Dec 23, 2017 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Watford 0
- Aug 26, 2017 - Watford 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
-
