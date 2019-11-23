Watford vs. Burnley: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Watford (home) vs. Burnley (away)

Current Records: Watford 1-6-5; Burnley 4-5-3

What to Know

And have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vicarage Road. Both clubs seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Watford got themselves on the board against the Norwich City Canaries two weeks ago, but Norwich never followed suit. Watford escaped their match against Norwich unscathed, winning 2-0.

Meanwhile, Burnley kept a clean sheet against the London Irons. Burnley didn't even let West Ham onto the board and left with a 3-0 win.

Watford won their first match against Burnley 3-1 last season, but Burnley managed a 0-0 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

Who: Watford vs. Burnley

Watford vs. Burnley When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vicarage Road

Vicarage Road Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Burnley have won three out of their last six games against Watford.