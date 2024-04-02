The Premier League is back in action this week.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ West Ham United

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 17-5-7, West Ham United 12-8-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

West Ham will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Tottenham Hotspur at 3:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday. West Ham's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

West Ham and Newcastle combined for 13 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. West Ham fell just short of Newcastle by a score of 4-3. The game got a bit rough at times, as the refs handed out a total of three yellow cards before it was all over: West Ham's Tomas Soucek and Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes were all carded.

Meanwhile, Tottenham was not the first on the board on Saturday, but they got there more often. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Luton and snuck past 2-1. Tottenham got a boost from their Issa Kabore, who scored an own goal at minute 51.

West Ham's defeat dropped their record down to 12-8-10. As for Tottenham, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5-7 record this season.

West Ham skirted past Tottenham 2-1 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will West Ham repeat their success, or does Tottenham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +112 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur both have 4 wins in their last 10 games.