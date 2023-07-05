The Italian Serie A have officially unveiled the fixtures for the 2023-24 campaign which will start on August 20, 2023, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. Napoli, despite the change of the coach, will defend the title they won for the first time in 33 years, while both Inter and AC Milan will fight to win their 20th Serie A title in the history of the clubs. The 2023-24 Serie A campaign will start on August 20 and will end on May 26, 2024. There will be only one mid-week round, on September 27, and four International breaks on September 10, October 15, November 19 and March 24.

Unlike the past years, there won't be the usual Christmas break, and games will regularly be played on December 23 and December 30. Also, for the third season in a row, the fixtures will be 'asymmetric', meaning that matches of the second round of the season will not follow the order of the first part of the year. Here's everything you need to know:

Dates

Matchweek 1: August 20, 2023

International break: September 10

Mid-week matchday: September 27

International break: October 15

International break: November 19

International break: March 24



Matchweek 38: May 26, 2024

Matchweek 1

Bologna vs. AC Milan

Empoli vs. Verona

Frosinone vs. Napoli

Genoa vs. Fiorentina

Inter vs. Monza

Lecce vs. Lazio

AS Roma vs. Salernitana

Sassuolo vs. Atalanta

Torino vs. Cagliari

Udinese vs. Juventus

Key games

Matchweek 3 (September 3): Napoli vs. Lazio; Roma vs. Milan

(September 17): Inter vs. AC Milan; Juventus vs. Lazio Matchweek 7 (October 1): Milan vs. Lazio

Matchweek 20 (January 14): AC Milan vs. AS Roma

Matchweek 38