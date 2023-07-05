The Italian Serie A have officially unveiled the fixtures for the 2023-24 campaign which will start on August 20, 2023, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. Napoli, despite the change of the coach, will defend the title they won for the first time in 33 years, while both Inter and AC Milan will fight to win their 20th Serie A title in the history of the clubs. The 2023-24 Serie A campaign will start on August 20 and will end on May 26, 2024. There will be only one mid-week round, on September 27, and four International breaks on September 10, October 15, November 19 and March 24.
Unlike the past years, there won't be the usual Christmas break, and games will regularly be played on December 23 and December 30. Also, for the third season in a row, the fixtures will be 'asymmetric', meaning that matches of the second round of the season will not follow the order of the first part of the year. Here's everything you need to know:
Opening day delight 🤩#SerieA pic.twitter.com/w3LJ7xESCR— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) July 5, 2023
Dates
- Matchweek 1: August 20, 2023
- International break: September 10
- Mid-week matchday: September 27
- International break: October 15
- International break: November 19
- International break: March 24
- Matchweek 38: May 26, 2024
Matchweek 1
- Bologna vs. AC Milan
- Empoli vs. Verona
- Frosinone vs. Napoli
- Genoa vs. Fiorentina
- Inter vs. Monza
- Lecce vs. Lazio
- AS Roma vs. Salernitana
- Sassuolo vs. Atalanta
- Torino vs. Cagliari
- Udinese vs. Juventus
Key games
- Matchweek 3 (September 3): Napoli vs. Lazio; Roma vs. Milan
- Matchweek 4 (September 17): Inter vs. AC Milan; Juventus vs. Lazio
- Matchweek 7 (October 1): Milan vs. Lazio
- Matchweek 9 (October 22): Milan vs. Juventus
- Matchweek 10 (October 29): Inter vs. Roma; Napoli vs. AC Milan
- Matchweek 12 (November 12): Lazio vs. AS Roma
- Matchweek 13 (November 26): Juventus vs. Inter
- Matchweek 14 (December 3): Napoli vs. Inter
- Matchweek 15 (December 10): Juventus vs. Napoli
- Matchweek 16 (December 17): Lazio vs. Inter
- Matchweek 17 (December 23): AS Roma vs. Napoli
- Matchweek 18 (December 30): Juventus vs. AS Roma
- Matchweek 20 (January 14): AC Milan vs. AS Roma
- Matchweek 22 (January 28): Lazio vs. Napoli
- Matchweek 23 (February 4): Inter vs. Juventus
- Matchweek 24 (February 11): AC Milan vs. Napoli; AS Roma vs. Inter
- Matchweek 27 (March 3): Lazio vs. AC Milan; Napoli vs. Juventus
- Matchweek 29 (March 17): Inter vs. Napoli
- Matchweek 30 (March 30): Lazio vs. Juventus
- Matchweek 31 (April 7): AS Roma vs. Lazio
- Matchweek 33 (April 21): AC Milan vs. Inter
- Matchweek 34 (April 28): Juventus vs. AC Milan; Napoli vs. AS Roma
- Matchweek 35 (May 5): AS Roma vs. Juventus
- Matchweek 37 (May 19): Inter vs. Lazio
Matchweek 38
- Atalanta vs. Torino
- Cagliari vs. Fiorentina
- Empoli vs. ASRoma
- Frosinone vs. Udinese
- Genoa vs. Bologna
- Verona vs. Inter
- Juventus vs. Monza
- Lazio vs. Sassuolo
- AC Milan vs. Salernitana
- Napoli vs. Lecce