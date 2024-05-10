Inter Miami hit the road on Saturday in MLS play with a date at CF Montreal. Inter enter the game with a 7-3-2 record, in first place in the east and a red-hot attack having score at least three goals in their last four games, including 10 in their last two. On the other side, Montreal are 3-3-4 with 12 points but still in the thick of playoff contention as we slowly approach the midway point of the season.

Last time out Lionel Messi made yet more history with an absolutely astounding five assists and a goal in the second half of a 6-2 win at home against New York Red Bulls. What magic will he have in store for Saturday?

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, May 11 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 11 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Saputo Stadium -- Montreal, Canada

: Saputo Stadium -- Montreal, Canada Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: CF Montreal +270; Draw +270; Inter Miami -115

Storylines

CF Montreal: On short rest after facing Force in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals on Tuesday, Montreal are now winless in their last four games. They did beat Inter Miami on March 10 but have since won just one of eight games.That win over the Herons did not feature Lionel Messi, so it's safe to expect this one to go differently. Dealing with a lack of defensive cohesion, they'll need a top performance to get all three points.

Inter Miami: Inter have gotten a big boost with the return of Jordi Alba, who trained on May 8 and looks nearly recovered from injury. A crucial part of the side because of his ability on both ends of the pitch, he's best impact may be defensive as the team has had no issues putting the ball away. But a player as smart as he is, with his awareness and cohesion with his former Barcelona teammates, should help the team generate more possession and have less to worry about at the back.

Prediction

More Messi magic and a Sergio Busquets header lift Inter to a comfortable victory. Pick: Inter Miami 4, CF Montreal 1