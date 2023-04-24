Wolverhampton Wanderers hope to bounce back from a disappointing loss when they host Crystal Palace in a 2022-23 English Premier League match on Tuesday. Wolves (9-7-16) squandered an early lead against Leicester City on Saturday and dropped a 2-1 decision, ending their three-game unbeaten streak. Crystal Palace (9-10-13) have gone four contests without a defeat as they played to a 0-0 draw against Everton on Saturday after having won three in a row. The Eagles posted a 2-1 home victory over Wolves earlier this season.

Kickoff at Molineux Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Wolverhampton are the +124 favorites (risk $100 to win $124) in the latest Wolves vs. Crystal Palace odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Crystal Palace are +235 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Crystal Palace vs. Wolves picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 93-71-4 for a profit of $2,687 for $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Wolves vs. Crystal Palace from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Crystal Palace vs. Wolves:

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace money line: Wolves +124, Eagles +235, Draw +215

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace over/under: 2.5 goals

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace spread: Wolves -0.5 (+120)

WLV: Wolves have scored more than two goals just once in 32 Premier League matches this season

CP: The Eagles have won their last four meetings with Wolves

Why you should back Wolves

Wolves have performed well at home of late, winning five of the last seven matches on home soil. They have been strong defensively in those contests as they posted a clean sheet in each victory and allowed just one goal in another game. The club is led offensively by Portuguese winger Daniel Podence, who has netted a career-high six goals in 29 outings.

The 27-year-old Podence has gone two matches without converting but earned Wolves a point against Nottingham Forest on Apr. 1 as he scored in the 83rd minute to level the contest at 1-1. Countryman Ruben Neves is second on the club with five goals after recording only four in 33 contests last season. Winger Adama Traore has tallied only twice in 28 Premier League games this campaign, but one of the goals came in the first meeting with Crystal Palace.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles have allowed a total of two goals during their four-game unbeaten streak and have posted back-to-back clean sheets. The club has won each of its last two road matches after enduring five losses and a draw over its previous six. Midfielder Eberechi Eze has been hot of late, recording three goals in two contests prior to Saturday's scoreless draw.

The 24-year-old Eze ended a six-game drought in Crystal Palace's 5-1 victory against Leeds on Apr. 9 and provided all the offense in the team's 2-0 triumph over Southampton six days later. Eze also converted for the Eagles in their win versus Wolves earlier this season. Midfielder Michael Olise has been one of the top playmakers in the EPL this campaign, ranking fourth in the league with eight assists.

Eimer has broken down the Premier league match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in a pair of confident best bets while offering a full breakdown of this matchup.

