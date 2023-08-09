Hello! Between the Women's World Cup quarterfinals, the ongoing reaction to the U.S. women's national team's early exit and the European club season approaching rapidly, it's as busy a time as any in the world of soccer. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest from around the globe as things are set to ramp up.

World Cup teams to beat

The Women's World Cup returns to action with a batch of quarterfinal matchups that seem destined to continue the tournament's legacy as the most competitive one yet. Three non-European teams -- Australia, Colombia, and Japan -- are in the last eight, up from just one in 2019 when the USWNT duked it out with Europe's best for the top prize.

Spain and the Netherlands kick off this round of play on Thursday, and while both are riding strong form, the Dutch will be without midfielder Danielle van de Donk through a yellow card suspension. A few hours later, Sweden will look to follow up their big victory over the USWNT with another major result against Japan. It will not be an easy task; Japan have barely put a foot wrong at this World Cup and top Sandra Herrera's post-round of 16 power rankings:

Herrera: "The undeniable team to beat this World Cup. [Japan] have faced multiple teams with different styles and showed they can adapt and beat anyone. Hinata Miyazawa looks unstoppable and is a certified bucket with five goals through four games."

The quarters wrap up on Saturday when Australia face a France team on the rise, a match that Sam Kerr is expected to take part in. The Matildas star missed the group stage with a calf injury but played 10 minutes in the team's round of 16 win over Denmark, and should be a major boost for Australia.

England and Colombia finish off the round and arrive at the matchup with contrasting narratives. Colombia are in the quarterfinals for the first time and became the only team to snap Jamaica's shutout streak to do so, while England were unimpressive in their round of 16 encounter against Nigeria, which they won on penalties. The Lionesses will also be without Lauren James, who picked up a red card against Nigeria.

The USWNT's roster needs a youth movement

While the post-mortem continues on the USWNT's earliest World Cup exit ever, U.S. Soccer does not have a lot of time to decide which direction the team should go in. The Olympics in Paris are less than a year out, which may allow the USWNT to quickly transition in younger players and say goodbye to some of their veterans.

In a set of way-too-early roster predictions, Herrera noted that the attack will be a top area of focus ahead of the Olympics. The team will likely lean on the young players who traveled to the World Cup like Sophia Smith as well as Catarina Macario, who spent much of the last year recovering from an ACL tear. The youth movement might also set up for 18-year-old forward Jaedyn Shaw to enter the USWNT fold:

Herrera: "During the World Cup, the forward lines were active but the finishing evaporated as the tournament went on. If the Olympics are viewed as an opportunity to rebuild, it's time for Shaw to step into senior-level camps and build with the squad. Smith's ability to play as a nine, and even Macario's ability to take on the role and play higher means [Alex] Morgan's time at this level might start winding down."

Now for some more headlines from the busy world of soccer.

