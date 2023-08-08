The round of 16 is officially over and the quarterfinals are set in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The round concluded with Colombia and France advancing into the quarterfinals, which are slated to begin August 10. Teams will now battle it out to advance to the semifinals set to begin on August 14 and two teams will eventually compete for the World Cup final set for August 20.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The ninth edition of the tournament has already been full of history-making events. Some moments have been bright and others gloomy as Morocco became the only debutant team to advance into the knockout rounds, and the United States made an unprecedented exit in the round of 16 -- their worst performance ever in the World Cup.

Now that the final eight teams are confirmed, let's take a look at where they landed on our power rankings:

Power Rankings