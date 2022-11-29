Denmark have their back to the wall and need a win over Australia in their Group D showdown on Wednesday if they are to reach the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup. France have already clinched a spot into the next round, but Australia with three points and Denmark and Tunisia with one are battling for the final spot to advance. After losing 4-1 to France in its World Cup opener, Australia defeated Tunisia 1-0. The Aussies are looking to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2006. Denmark, meanwhile, played to a scoreless draw with Tunisia, before losing 2-1 to France.

AUS: The Aussies are 2-11-4 all-time in World Cup matches

DEN: The Danes have reached the Round of 16 three times and the quarterfinals once since 1986

Why you should back Denmark

Third captain and midfielder Christian Eriksen brings a lot of experience to the Danes and is the side's leading scorer. Eriksen, 30, has played in 119 matches for Denmark, scoring a roster-leading 39 times. He has played professionally since 2009, and is a member of Manchester United of the Premier League. In 558 career matches, he has scored 111 goals, including a season-high 14 in 47 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League during the 2017-18 season.

Also helping power the Danes is forward Kasper Dolberg. The 25-year-old has registered 11 goals for Denmark in 39 international appearances. Dolberg, who plays forward, is on loan to Sevilla of La Liga this season, where he has appeared in eight matches. The prior three seasons, Dolberg had played for Nice in Ligue 1, where he compiled 24 goals in 85 appearances.

Why you should back Australia

The Aussies have already earned a win and are looking to pull off a stunner against the Danes. Forward Mitchell Duke has supplied some of the offense, with the game-winner in the win over Tunisia, and he also scored the first goal in a 2-0 win over New Zealand in the team's friendly match heading into World Cup action. In 23 international matches for Australia, he already has nine goals. The 31-year-old, who joined Fagiano Okayama in November of last year, became the first player to score in the FIFA World Cup while playing for a second-tier division club.

Forward Matthew Leckie leads the Aussies in international goals scored with 13 in 75 appearances. Leckie, 31, began his pro career in 2009, and is currently a member of Melbourne City of the A League. In 17 appearances this past season, he scored nine times in 19 matches. He has 305 career appearances as a pro, and has registered 54 goals.

