Tteams still alive to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup collide when Mexico and Saudi Arabia square off in a crucial Group C match on Wednesday at Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, Qatar. The Saudis sit in third place in the group with three points. Saudi Arabia will reach the Round of 16 if they win. Meanwhile Mexico are in fourth with one point and must win to have any chance of staying in the competition. All four teams in the group are still alive to advance, and no team has clinched a spot in the Round of 16.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. Mexico are listed as -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Saudi Arabia are +380 underdogs. A draw is +280, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico picks, you need to see the 2022 World Cup predictions and best bets from proven soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is an impressive 48-25-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors. He also went 20-12 on his World Cup qualifying picks, for a return of almost $600.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia matchup from every angle and just locked in his 2022 World Cup picks picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Saudi Arabia:

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia spread: Mexico -0.5 (-140)

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia over/under: 2.5 goals

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia money line: Mexico -145; Saudi Arabia +380; Draw +280

MEX: Alexis Vega leads the team in expected goals (.32).

leads the team in expected goals (.32). KSA: The Saudis rank eighth in Qatar in final third passes completed (183).

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia picks: See picks here

Why you should back Mexico



El Tri have an experienced goalkeeper in Guillermo Ochoa. The 37-year-old Mexico and World Cup legend has been a mainstay for the national team for almost two decades, making 133 career appearances. He is coming off a season in which he finished third in Liga MX in clean sheets, with seven.

In addition, Mexico have played better defensively than Saudi Arabia at the World Cup. El Tri have conceded fewer goals than the Saudis (three to two). They also have won more tackles (34 to 32) and aerial duels (30 to 27) while allowing fewer shots inside the box (seven to 20).

Why you should back Saudi Arabia

The Saudis have a proven goal scorer in Salem Al-Dawsari. Last season in the Saudi League the 30-year-old winger had a hand in 14 goals (nine goals and five assists) in just 21 games. In the Saudis' first game of the tournament he scored the game winner in the 2-1 victory over Argentina.

Saudi Arabia face a Mexico attack that has failed to threaten so far in Qatar. The Mexicans are one of just three teams that have yet to score at the World Cup, joining Uruguay and Tunisia. They have managed just six shots on goal through two games.

How to make Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico picks

Eimer has analyzed Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia and is picking Under 2.5 goals. But he has identified another confident pick for Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico that pays plus-money. You can see that pick only at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia? Visit SportsLine now to get Jon Eimer's predictions for the World Cup match, all from the soccer expert who has been on a roll, and find out.