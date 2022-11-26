It's a battle between European powerhouses with vastly different levels of confidence when Spain take on Germany on Sunday in a Group E match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Spain were completely dominant in a 7-0 victory against Costa Rica in their group opener on Wednesday, while Germany suffered a surprising 2-1 loss to Japan. Now, La Roja are dreaming of a deep run, while the Germans are just hoping to avoid early elimination for the second straight World Cup.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Caesars Sportsbook lists Spain as +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in its latest Spain vs. Germany odds. Germany are +190 underdogs, a draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Germany vs. Spain picks or bets, make sure you check out the 2022 World Cup predictions and best bets from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the Spain vs. Germany matchup from all sides and just locked in his World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Germany vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Germany spread: Spain -0.5 (+135)

Spain vs. Germany over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Germany money line: Spain +135, Germany +190, Draw +245

Spain: They have outscored opponents 25-7 in their past 10 in all competitions.

Germany: They have a 16-12 goal advantage over their past 10 matches overall.

Spain vs. Germany picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Spain

La Roja have tons of confidence off their impressive outing on Wednesday. They set a tournament record by holding the ball for 82% of the match, and Costa Rica didn't get near the goal, finishing with zero shots. Spain put eight of their 17 shots on target. They typically hold the ball for long spells, but rarely show the type of finishing ability they did in that victory. Ferran Torres scored twice, once on a penalty, and Alvaro Morata also got on the board despite playing just 34 minutes. He started on the bench because of illness but should start Sunday.

He will be part of a Spain attack that includes Torres, Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio up top, and all had goals in the opener. Gavi, who turned 18 in August, became the youngest World Cup scorer since Pele and joins Pedri and captain Sergio Busquets in a highly skilled midfield. The last meeting between the teams was just over two years ago in the UEFA Nations League, a 6-0 Spain victory. Torres had a hat trick and Morata scored the opening goal in that one. Spain have lost once in their past 10 games 7-2-1, while Germany have won two (2-5-3) in their past 10.

Why you should back Germany

Die Mannschaft know they have to get a result, preferably a victory, to get back in the group race. They had a clear edge on the stat sheet against Japan but gave up two goals on the counter-attack in the final 20 minutes. They had a 26-12 edge in shots, putting nine on target to four for Japan, and held the ball for 74% of the match. Ilkay Gundogan scored the goal on a penalty in the first half. He joins Joshua Kimmich behind a strong attacking quartet led by the creativity of longtime leader Thomas Muller, who has 44 scored goals for the national team.

Serge Gnabry (20 international goals) and Kai Havertz (10 in 32 matches) can create problems for defenses, and Mario Gotze (17 goals), Leon Goretzka (14) and 19-year-old Jamal Musiala give Germany good attacking depth, The Germans will play with their standard organization and discipline, and Manuel Neuer remains an elite goalkeeper at age 36. The defense has had its problems, but team captain Neuer will keep the back line motivated and make up for mistakes. The Germans have nine players with at least 40 caps, led by Muller (119) and Neuer (115).

How to make Germany vs. Spain picks

Green has taken an in-depth look at the Germany vs. Spain match from all angles. He's leaning Over on the goal total and provides three confident best bets, one offering a plus-money payout, and his full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

So, who wins Spain vs. Germany in Sunday's 2022 World Cup Group E matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Germany vs. Spain match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons.