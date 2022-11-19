Christian Pulisic and the United States Men's National Team will start what they hope to be a successful run when they open their 2022 FIFA World Cup schedule against Wales on Monday. The Americans missed out on the 2018 edition of the world's showcase event, but they have a young, talented team that is hungry. Wales also should be fiercely motivated in their first World Cup in 64 years – the widest gap between appearances in the event's history. The Welsh made the quarterfinals in 1958, while the Americans have reached the knockout round four times in nine appearances. The Stars and Stripes had an up-and-down qualifying run but a 0-0 draw with Mexico and an emphatic 5-1 victory against Panama secured them a spot. Wales beat Austria 2-1 in a UEFA qualifying playoff semifinal then pulled off a 1-0 victory in an emotionally charged final against Ukraine.

Kickoff in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar is set for 2 p.m. ET. The USMNT are the +155 favorites on the money line (risk $100 to win $155) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest USA vs. Wales odds. Wales are +205 underdogs, a draw is priced at +190, and the over/under for total match goals is set at 1.5. Before you lock in your Wales vs. USA picks or 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, be sure to check out the best bets and analysis from SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is an impressive 48-25-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors. He also went 20-12 on his World Cup Qualifying picks, for a return of almost $600.

Now, Eimer has broken down the USA vs. Wales matchup from all sides and just locked in his World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wales vs. USA:

USA vs. Wales spread: USA -0.5 (+145)

USA vs. Wales over/under: 1.5 goals

USA vs. Wales money line: USA +155, Wales +205, Draw +190

USA: It has an 18-7 advantage in goals in its past 10 competitive games

WAL: It has outscored its opponents 15-14 in its past 10 official matches

USA vs. Wales picks: See picks here



Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans have the lowest average age in the tournament and face an aging team with little depth. Wales also lost four of their five matches in the Nations League, scoring one goal in losses to Belgium and Poland in September in their most recent matches. The Americans lost 2-0 to Japan and played to a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in friendlies, but they dominated controlled possession in both. They also beat Grenada 5-0 and drew 1-1 with El Salvador in the Nations League before that. The injury issues that slowed their progress also should be mostly an afterthought come Monday.

The Americans had six clean sheets in 14 qualifying matches, including two against fellow World Cup squad Mexico. Pulisic is the unquestioned star, but midfield might be its biggest strength, with Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Leeds teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams. All are versatile and creative and fit well into manager Gregg Berhalter's up-tempo pressing approach. Pulisic scored five goals in 12 qualifying appearances and has 21 in 52 international matches. Jesus Ferreira scored four goals against Grenada and will be among those trying to fill the hole at striker.

Why you should back Wales

They haven't been to the World Cup in decades, but Wales have plenty of big-game experience in Euros and the Nations League. They also have big-game players in Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey. Those two scored or assisted on nine of the 13 goals at Euro 2016 and 2020, the last two major tournaments the Welsh were involved in. Bale was one of the world's best strikers for a time, and he is nearing retirement but remains capable of rising to the occasion. He did that against Ukraine, scoring the winner on a free kick in a game where most of the world was rooting against Wales.

Bale is the nation's all-time leading scorer with 40 goals in 108 matches, and Ramsey has 20 in 75 games. Fulham's Dan James, 25, also provides critical pace to the Wales counter-attack. The defend-and-counter approach has produced at least one goal in 15 of the 17 matches Wales have played this season. The Welsh have a lot of pride, and Bale and Ramsey are nearing the end of their careers, so they won't want to go out early, so this is a critical match. The Americans haven't fared nearly as well when not on their home turf, going 1-3-3 in away games during World Cup qualifying.

How to make USA vs. Wales picks

Eimer has broken down Monday's Wales vs. USMNT match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has two other confident best bets, including one that returns plus money, and a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins USA vs. Wales in Monday's 2022 FIFA World Cup matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the USA vs. Wales match, all from the expert who's crushed his soccer picks, and find out.