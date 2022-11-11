Barring any unexpected late developments, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar will feature for Paris Saint-Germain against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 this weekend before leaving for FIFA World Cup duty in Qatar. Once they arrive, the superstar trio will join up with defending world champions France, reigning South American titleholders Argentina and overall favorites Brazil respectively -- three of the countries most fancied to make the deepest runs this year.

Les Bleus are in Group D with Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia, La Albiceleste are in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland while A Selecao are in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon with all three expected to top their groups or at least to advance. Should one of that trio fail to top their group, the chances are high that the French, the Argentines, and the Brazilians will be on the same side of the knockout bracket leading up to the final from the Round of 16 -- this would spell heartbreak for at least two of the superstar triumvirate.

Mbappe goes to Qatar looking to become a back-to-back world champion in time for his 24th birthday, Messi needs the final missing piece to complete his stunning array of silverware in likely his final World Cup, and Neymar craves Brazil's first title in 20 years with perhaps one last shot in 2026. Only one can succeed in their mission and there will certainly be disappointment for at least two of PSG's star attacking trio with the big question being how profound that sense of disappointment might be and what it could also mean for the remainder of the club season.

If the Ligue 1 leaders beat Auxerre this Sunday, Christophe Galtier's men will be unbeaten at the midway point of the campaign and Les Parisiens already know that they have Bayern Munich waiting for them in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after Monday's draw. The Germans have their traditional winter break so the Bundesliga giants can rest their players and nurse the likes of Sadio Mane back to full fitness while Mbappe, Messi and Neymar will have to contend with the advent of a "French Boxing Day" with games slated on December 28 and January 1.

Should the World Cup final on December 18 feature any of PSG's three big guns, that will give them just 10 days to at least report back for domestic duty -- let alone come to terms with any potential success or setback. Anybody reporting back even earlier than that will have had time to stew on what would be considered a premature elimination given that France, Argentina, and Brazil will all be targeting the same thing which is nothing less than the showpiece event at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Stating the obvious, a World Cup in Qatar will be richer for superstar names like Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar sticking around for as long as possible. However, the further they go, the higher the stakes for PSG in terms of the impact on squad chemistry as well as the ever-present risk of injury. This first half of the season has already shown that the Parc des Princes locker room remains combustible despite Galtier and Luis Campos' admirable efforts to create a healthier environment than in previous years.

At least two players will come back from Qatar disappointed at not being world champions and there is a scenario where all three are not from the winning nation which might be the best possible outcome from a PSG perspective. Not only might it ensure minimal acrimony between the likes of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar, it also might provide the sort of motivation which will be need for the French giants to keep their unbeaten campaign going and finally make good on their Champions League aspirations.

As far as World Cup subplots go, this one is intriguing and could become a stronger narrative the deeper the tournament gets and if or when two of these three megastars cross paths in Qatar.

