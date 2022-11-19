The World Cup in Qatar officially kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. This will be the firs time the tournament gets played out during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule, and it is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
Speaking of the United States, the Americans are making their long-awaited return to the world's biggest stage after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This is the 11th World Cup appearance for a United States team that has reached the World Cup in eight out of the past nine editions. Gregg Berhalter's USMNT finished third out of eight teams in Concacaf's qualifying group, behind Mexico and Canada.
The Canadians are making their second appearance in the World Cup and the first since 1986 when the tournament was held in Mexico. They're paired with Belgium, Morocco and 2018 runners-up Croatia. Mexico, meanwhile, have Saudi Arabia, Poland and an Argentina team led by Lionel Messi in what stands to be his last hurrah.
As far as the contenders go, no team has shorter odds (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook) to win it all than Brazil at +360 as Tite searches for the sixth star above the Seleção crest. Not far behind Brazil in the futures are Argentina (+500), France (+700), Spain (+750), England (+850) and Germany (+1100).
Each national team will have until Nov. 14 (1 p.m. ET) to unveil the full 26-man squad. Berhalter will unveil his list for the United States on Wednesday. You can keep track of every team's list here.
Keep up to date with the schedule, standings and scores right here. Before we dive into the standings, it's worth pointing out how the tiebreaker works. There are seven procedures before we get to the point where we need to draw lots to determine which team(s) will advance. Last World Cup, Japan edged out Senegal to reach the knockout stage due to FIFA fair play points. It's not exactly crazy to imagine history repeating itself in Qatar.
World Cup: Group stage tiebreaker procedure
- Total points
- Goal difference
- Goals scored
- Points scored in matches between tied teams
- Goal difference in matches between tied teams
- Goals scored in matches between tied teams
- Fair play points in group stage
· Yellow card: -1 point
· Indirect red (second yellow): -3 points
· Direct red: -4 points
· Yellow card and direct red: -5 points
- Drawing of lots
World Cup group stage standings, table
|GROUP A
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Qatar
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Ecuador
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Senegal
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Netherlands
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|GROUP B
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
England
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Iran
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
United States
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Wales
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|GROUP C
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Argentina
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Saudi Arabia
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Mexico
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Poland
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|GROUP D
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
France
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Australia
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Denmark
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Tunisia
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|GROUP E
Spain
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Costa Rica
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Germany
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Japan
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|GROUP F
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Belgium
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Canada
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Morocco
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Croatia
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|GROUP G
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Brazil
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Serbia
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Switzerland
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Cameroon
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|GROUP H
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Portugal
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Ghana
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Uruguay
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Korea Republic
|0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
Full World Cup bracket
Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2022 World Cup wall chart.
Knockout stage schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Round of 16
Saturday, Dec. 3
Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, 10 a.m.
Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up, 10 a.m.
Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up, 10 a.m.
Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up, 10 a.m.
Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9
Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m.
Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m.
Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Semifinal 1, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Semifinal 2, 2 p.m.
Third-place match
Saturday, Dec. 17
Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Final
Sunday, Dec. 18
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m.